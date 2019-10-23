The sale of the pristine Eagle’s Rest Farm in Williamson County marks the second-largest residential real estate transaction in Williamson County history, according to a release.
Jeremy Hall, agent for Mossy Oak Properties-Tennessee Land and Farm, a full-service real estate brokerage based in Franklin, represented the seller. Dan McEwen, owner and principal broker of McEwen Group, LLC, in Columbia, represented the buyers in the more than $25 million transaction.
The release did not identify the buyer. The property was once considered for Tiger Woods-designed 18-hole golf course.
Eagle’s Rest Farm, which features a custom-built, 21,000 square foot home on 686 acres, a 15-acre lake with boat house, picnic pavilion, horse barn, equipment and storage building, pool with attached pool house, and many other premium features, was listed at $30 million.
Just minutes south of Franklin along the West Harpeth River, the property was named for a family of bald eagles which have made the farm their home for many years. Less than one year ago, Eagle’s Rest was on the verge of being developed, which would have changed the trajectory of this one-of-a-kind property.
According to Mossy Oak Properties-Tennessee Land and Farm owner/broker Jamie Spencer, the power of relationships made the historic deal possible. “This deal once again proves that real estate has been and always will be a relationship business. The sellers had confidence in Jeremy and our firm to represent their pristine property and navigate negotiations. We are humbled and appreciative to have been involved in a transaction of this magnitude here in Williamson County. We hope to continue to grow our presence in Middle Tennessee by cultivating trustworthy relationships like the ones we had with the owners of Eagle’s Rest Farm.”
Chris Hawley, CEO/President and Co-Founder of Mossy Oak Properties, Inc., described the transaction saying, “Many brokerages have aspirations of selling large, legacy-type properties, but the ability to successfully connect the dots is a rare trait. We are very proud of Jeremy and the Mossy Oak Properties-Tennessee Land and Farm team for being able to facilitate a truly historic sale, which tops the scale as the largest single transaction in Mossy Oak Properties’ storied history. We had confidence in them being able to complete the transaction, and know it can and will send a signal to future sellers that they are the ideal candidate to represent their Middle Tennessee legacy property.”
Dan McEwen, owner of McEwen Group added, “I’m grateful and honored to have been a part of this transaction. I’m especially proud to have connected my clients with this property because there just aren’t many more properties like this left in our area. Places like Eagle’s Rest are our heritage — and they are special.”
