The Ellianos Coffee franchise is expected to plant a local shop on Wall Street in Spring Hill.
The Municipal Planning Commission fielded deliberations on the plans for the site at 2050 Wall St. The Lake City, Florida-based, family-owned restaurant presented its site plan request at the beginning of the month and this week received feedback from the commission. Nashville Civil LLC has taken point on planning and representing the project to the city.
The proposal is for an 800-square-foot building with two drive-thru lanes. The plan was initially found to fall short of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and city code, chiefly apropos of crosswalks, elevation and materials. Nevertheless, city planning staff recommended approval of the project plans so long as its 17 conditions are met. Nashville Civic was required to incorporate compliance with these conditions into a revision of its site plan by March 7, which was presented on Monday, March 14.
The most discussed condition city staff placed on the development was a requirement for the width of a right-of-way dedication on the site plan. Staff’s condition did not include specific dimensions in its requirement, but the Tennessee Department of Transportation provided the sketched design of the dedication, also without specific dimensions. Aldermen Matt Fitterer and Trent Linville both expressed concerns that the scope of right-of-way was not wide enough.
Steve Kroeger — the real estate broker representing the owners of the property for which the imminent Ellianos Coffee is slated — expressed the owners’ willingness to cooperate with the city.
“We want to cooperate with the city as it goes with this right-of-way dedication, whatever is necessary there,” Kroeger explained. “I think, if we didn’t do that, then that would have to be purchased from the property owners when the widening would happen, so we hope that you all see that as a good-faith effort on the owners of the property now to make that happen.”
One other significant issue was traffic circulation on the property based on the building’s position and setback relative to the street, and one suggestion that surfaced was to reposition the building. Originally, the firm said it planned to “move the building down a little bit” in its revision according to agency rep Brian Hamilton.
However, Nashville Civil opted not to do so because it would constitute a major revision to the plan and thereby delay progress on getting the plan approved. Instead, the firm’s revision altered access points without changing the positioning of the building.
One of the selling points originally highlighted by Jim Zuber, construction director at Ellianos Coffee, was that their establishments log traffic counts at the window while patrons are ordering to make sure they know how long each car sits in a particular spot in line, which makes traffic flow on the property integral to the modus operandi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.