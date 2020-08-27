Health information technology firm emids named a CFO a week after it said it had acquired a Nevada consulting firm and months after it landed an investment from BlueCross BlueShield Venture Partners.
The Franklin-based firm employs more than 2,200 people.
Anisha Madan joins as CFO after serving as senior vice president of finance for Change Healthcare, where she was part of the team that oversaw the IPO for the Nashville-based company. She has also held finance positions at GE Healthcare and GE Transportation. Madan fills the seat previously held since 2015 by Gaurav Agarwal.
Madan's appointment comes with the charge of scaling the company’s financial operations, according to a release.
emids’ acquisition last week of FlexTech was undertaken with the goal of adding insurance expertise. In addition to the BlueCross BlueShield investment, New Mountain Capital of New York last year bought out other investors to become emids’ majority owner.
"Anisha has demonstrated superior success in building and leading finance teams with a strategic mindset aimed at purposeful growth,” CEO Saurabh Sinha said. “As we embark on our next chapter, she will be vital to leading long-term financial strategy and helping enable digital transformation for our partners across the care continuum.”
