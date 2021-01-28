Health care technology company emids has expanded its reach in software engineering by acquiring a Canadian company that works with Fortune 500 names as well as start-ups.
Terms of emids’ deal for Macadamian aren’t being disclosed. The purchase adds more than 100 people the global payroll of the Cool Springs-based company, which now employs about 2,300 people. Macadamian’s home office is in Quebec, near Ottawa, and the company also has offices in Romania and Armenia.
“Our customers have accelerated both their timelines and their investments in digital and virtual health solutions focusing on patients in the wake of COVID-19,” emids CEO Saurabh Sinha said in a statement. “Our acquisition of Macadamian very eloquently delivers the added sophistication that our payer, provider and life sciences partners need and demand […] Design has become an embedded part of the transformation value chain, and we were immediately struck by Macadamian’s design-first approach, its patented IP and innovations Lab and its sheer depth and breadth in the health care space.”
Macadamian was founded in 1997 and has grown to specialize in working with companies in the biopharmaceutical and medical device sectors. Macadamian CEO Frederic Boulanger said joining forces with emids makes for “a superior match of entrepreneurial mindset, complementary skill sets and health care specialization.”
As well as its Franklin HQ and the former Macadamian offices, emids also has three outposts in India and one in London.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
