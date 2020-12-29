Health information technology venture emids has tapped a longtime Cognizant executive to lead its life sciences division.
Sriraman Nagarajan, former vice president of life sciences at New Jersey-based Cognizant, will oversee a team of technology consultants and operational experts in providing product engineering, artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions in the newly established role.
Nagarajan previously worked with Cognizant for more than 18 years, the last seven of which he served as a vice president. Prior to his experience in the life sciences, he served in multiple leadership capacities for telecommunications companies in the United States and India, including management roles for Seranova US, Comsat Max India, Iridium Telecom and Avaya.
"Sriram brings significant industry experience leading high-performing teams along with immense passion for his work,” emids Founder and CEO Saurabh Sinha said in a press release. “I’m thrilled to have Sriram on board to help drive our proven digital transformation offerings into the life sciences industry.”
After recent acquisitions, fast-growing emids now has more than 2,200 employees globally, providing technology solutions to payers, hospitals, life sciences and technology firms.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
