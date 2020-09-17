The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claims that Lexus of Cool Springs unfairly treated female employees.
The commission filed a lawsuit alleging that a manager at the car dealership fired a high-performing female employee for taking a sick day, while simultaneously approving vacations for male employees who hadn’t yet earned vacation days under the company’s existing policies.
In a lawsuit, the commission notes that it tried to work with the dealership in 2019 to change the alleged discriminatory practices and provide relief to the fired employee. However, according to court documents, the commission and dealership couldn’t reach an acceptable agreement.
According to the lawsuit recently filed by the Equal Opportunity Commission, a manager at the dealership ultimately pushed away all the female employees he managed. The lawsuit claims that one woman quit because she believed the manager treated her unfairly. The female plaintiff in the lawsuit was fired for taking an earned, paid sick day.
In court documents, the commission claims that the manager required all employees—male and female—to use a bathroom that didn’t have doors on the stalls and wouldn’t talk to female employees if possible.
The lawsuit aims to stop the alleged discriminatory practices and also seeks financial relief for the fired employees. The General Manager of Lexus of Cools Springs said he wasn’t aware of the lawsuit, which was filed this week.
