The fast-casual restaurant CoreLife Eatery is opening a location in Cool Springs.
This is the second location in Tennessee for the restaurant chain, which offers simple, fresh ingredients and savory dishes for people with busy lives. The other location is in Murfreesboro.
The chain uses only grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free chicken and pork and cage-free eggs. The restaurant will serve grain bowls, green salads and soups. Tacos will be a new addition on the menu, making their debut at the Franklin location.
Franklin Residents Scott and Kelsey Searles are the owners of the new location
“We are excited to introduce and serve new customers nutrient-packed meals made from scratch with fresh ingredients in a clean and safe environment,” Scott and Kelsey Searles said, according to a press release.
The restaurant, located on Cool Springs Boulevard between Burger Up and PF Chang’s, will open on Thursday, Oct. 1. On opening day customers can pay what they want for the food, with all the proceeds going to One Generation Away, an organization that distributes healthy foods to families in Middle Tennessee.
