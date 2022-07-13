Fastpace Health is opening a New Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic at 991 Elliston Way Now Open in Tollgate Village in Thompson Station, per a release.
This new Fastpace Health location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours for current residents and surrounding Williamson County communities.
“Our mission to improve the health of those we serve remains true, and we aim to bring that commitment of providing a comfortable, stress-free and professional health care experience to Thompson Station. Our staff of experienced clinicians will provide comprehensive health services that meet the needs of the community," said Fastpace Health CEO Greg Steil.
"We have built our name and reputation on our compassionate, reliable and affordable approach to health care with services that can be scarce in smaller communities."
The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, on-site lab, COVID-19 testing and x-ray capabilities. Patients can also take advantage of virtual telehealth for urgent care common ailments as well as medication prescription and refills.
To celebrate the Grand Opening Thompson Station, TN clinic, Fastpace Health has launched an online contest to give away a 50-inch 4K UHD Television on Facebook. Residents can simply visit the Fastpace Health Thompson Station Facebook page to enter.
The Thompson Station location is part of an expanding Fastpace network of clinics established in over 180+ communities across Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Indiana, and Louisiana. More information about Fastpace Health is available at the clinic's website.
Location Information:
Fastpace Health
991 Elliston Way
Thompson Station, TN
931-239-0401
Regular Hours of Operation
Monday through Friday – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday – 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.