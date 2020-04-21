An Ohio investment firm that a year ago sought to buy J. Alexander’s Holdings — contending the restaurant chain's leaders were running it “without regard for outside shareholders” — has agreed to take a board seat at the company.
The agreement between J. Alexander’s and Ancora Advisors — which owns about 7 percent of J. Alexander’s stock — expands the Nashville-based company’s board to seven members with the immediate addition of Carl Grassi, a member of Ancora’s advisory board and former president and chairman of business law firm McDonald Hopkins. Grassi, who specializes in corporate law and tax issues, will be a candidate for re-election to a three-year term at the company’s shareholder meeting later this spring.
“We are pleased to welcome Carl to the Board,” Executive Chairman Lonnie Stout II said in a statement. “We believe his insight will be an asset as we move forward with the company’s previously announced review of strategic alternatives, which we plan to continue once the COVID-19-related uncertainties in the business community, the restaurant industry and the financial markets are resolved and the company’s performance has returned to levels which will support an attractive valuation.”
The deal between J. Alexander’s and Ancora is quite a change in tone from last spring and summer, when the parties traded barbs using words such as "self-dealing" and "spurious" after Ancora had bid $186 million to buy J. Alexander’s. Late on Monday, Ancora Chairman and CEO Fred DiSanto said he was pleased to reach a board agreement and looked forward to “continuing our collaborative engagement with the board and management team to drive long-term value creation for shareholders.”
J. Alexander’s executives late last week said they had secured $15 million in funding through the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program to help buffer the company’s against the losses caused by the spread of COVID-19. A month ago, CEO Mark Parkey and his team said they had enough cash on hand to get to at least late summer.
Shares of J. Alexander’s (Ticker: JAX) fell 11 percent Monday to $4.37. They are down more than 50 percent year to date and more than 60 percent below the price at which Ancora proposed to buy the company a year ago.
