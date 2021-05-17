First Citizens National Bank is closing its Franklin branch on Murfreesboro Road near Royal Oaks.
The branch was one of 30 in the First Citizens National Bank corporation, which is headquartered in Dyersburg, Tenn., where it began in 1889. This comes after a sister branch in Spring Hill was robbed at gunpoint, now mired in an ongoing FBI investigation. It also follows the opening of a new branch in Nolensville.
The Franklin branch participated in the corporation’s county-wide food drive in November 2020. Under branch manager Tony Grades in 2019, Mortgage Loan Originator Kevin Blankenship was elected president of the Nashville Mortgage Bankers Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.