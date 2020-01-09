Visit Franklin has expanded its sales department with the addition of a former account executive with the Tennessee Titans.
Brock Hurtle, who served most recently as senior account executive of Season Ticket Services for the Titans, has been hired as sales manager for Visit Franklin, the public brand name of the Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau. Hurtle will work within the Visit Franklin sales team in its efforts to recruit meetings, events and conventions to the county, with a specific focus on the motor coach and group business industries.
Hurtle spent the last six seasons with the Titans, where he advanced up the ranks to senior account executive while managing a personalized 3,500 season-ticket member book of business.
“Brock comes to us with an incredible skill set of servicing several different clients simultaneously at an extremely high level with the Tennessee Titans, and we are excited to have him join the team,” said Visit Franklin President & CEO Ellie Westman Chin.
“His ability to balance the needs of multiple clients and recruit new ones will serve all of our partners across the county well as he hits the road to bring additional group business to Franklin and Williamson County.”
Before joining the Titans, Hurtle was an assistant basketball coach at his alma mater, Asbury University in Kentucky, during the 2012-13 season, helping lead the Eagles to a 20-13 season. Hurtle was a four-year member of the basketball team at Asbury and earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management. Outside of work, Hurtle also serves as a coach in the McCabe Youth Basketball League.
