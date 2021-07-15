McEwen Northside announced four businesses that will relocate their corporate offices to the latest phase of the Cool Springs development.
The 45-acre, mixed-use campus now adds Censis Technologies, Design and Engineering Inc., Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP and Renew Co. to its growing amalgam of corporate headquarters in the Block B building where they will join anchor tenant Mitsubishi’s headquarters along with those of Williamson Inc., CapWealth and Regions Bank. This comes as the third and final phase of the massive development is still underway and follows Williamson Inc.’s open house, which was meant to show big businesses what McEwen has to offer.
Censis Technologies, a surgical instrument management systems leader expected to open its McEwen office by the end of the year, specializes in web-based software solutions for data collection, sterilization and tracking of surgical assets and medical equipment.
Design and Engineering, slated to open their new office in September 2021, is an architecture firm with licenses for 48 states, incorporating interior design services with civil and structural engineering. The company’s specialty relates directly to retail, restaurants and offices — the building blocks of McEwen Northside — on securing permits, theorizing design, brand conceptualization and construction. They now join several major field competitors in Franklin, including Earl Swenson Associates, Gresham Smith and Hastings Architecture— designers of Belmont University’s Performing Arts Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown’s surgery and ICU modernization and Vanderbilt University’s Nicholas S. Zeppos Residential College.
Renew is a natural health and wellness product leader staffed with licensed practitioners, and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani is a national law firm practicing in all 50 states, having opened its Nashville office back in 2018. The firm will relocate that office to McEwen in September.
Boyle Investment Partner Phil Fawcett, developer of McEwen Northside, called these moves “a testament to the growing community and destination workplace that’s being created at McEwen Northside. Cool Springs is quickly becoming a hub for companies that are seeking a unique workplace experience.”
Williamson County, among the most affluent counties nationwide, has reeled in a at least one new corporate headquarters almost every month this year even with South Florida-based Spirit Airlines reneging on its relocation as of May. It is home to a fifth of all management jobs statewide and nearly a quarter of all Tennessee’s Inc. 5000 companies.
Consistently branded as a "walkable, urban village,” McEwen Northside a collaborative venture of Boyle Investment and Northwood Ravin to mix residential and commercial real estate on a scale unprecedented for Williamson County. It brings what will be 750,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space to 4015 Aspen Grove Drive near the I-65 interchange.
