The now public agenda for the upcoming Planning Commission meeting in Nolensville shows no hearing for the proposed Four Springs development for what will make two months.
The mixed-use development plan made waves when the town’s Board of Commissioners fielded its development plan on May 5 to the chagrin of several dozen citizens who availed themselves of their rights to comment about the project. Many expressed concerns at the time that developing the currently green, serene hills of the farmland next to the 86 homes of the Clovercroft neighborhood would impinge on the solitude and safety of their community.
“My and my neighbors’ quality of life should not be sacrificed by the developer or Town of Nolensville so they can pack as many homes with commercial and event space into this development,” said Brett Tweedie, a resident of The Farm at Clovercroft.
Michigan-based engineering firm OHM Advisors served as the applicant on behalf of the general contractor and presented to town officials as plan for single-family homes, townhouses, a resort, restaurants, retail and more on 277 acres with a proposed access on Clovercroft Road.
Mayor Derek Adams commended the plan for its designed aesthetic and the addition of commercial space to break up the sprawl of a residential neighborhood on the basis that massive, solely residential developments he said “are proven to not be fiscally solvent.”
Ultimately, though, the plan was kicked back to the Planning Commission with a wealth of changes to be made for town planners to review. The Planning Commission had recommended not approving the development as planned. The list of changes requested was extensive enough that it may be a while before OHM brings the plan back to the city for review. The Planning Commission convened thereafter on May 10 and is scheduled to meet again on June 14 without reviewing the Four Springs plan.
“There is a spot, I think, in the future I do see — as Clovercroft Road grows — we’ll see a demand for commercial there somewhere along Clovercroft, but I don’t think that tiny strip on the hilltop there off Clovercroft is where it needs to be,” Mayor Adams added.
Among the list of issues cited was a traffic impact study the developer had done on the site, which concluded there would likely be 2,802 daily trips made by residents of the planned development.
It was suggested that many of these trips might use Norwegian Red Drive — a Clovercroft community thoroughfare — to bypass the traffic of Four Springs’s commercial segment. Residents of Clovercroft asked commissioners not to allow this, and according to Mayor Adams, Williamson County would have to make the final call on that because Norwegian Red is a county road.
The Four Springs development prospectively represents thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in tax revenue for Nolensville.
