Fourth Capital announced Thursday its addition of Pratt Lewis as executive vice president (EVP) and its first ever chief innovation officer.
The new role expands Fourth Capital’s c-suite and places Lewis in a position to build an innovation strategy expected to prove vital to the company’s alignment with its long-term goal of providing digital tools with human touch as well as with the bank’s own internal culture.
“One of our key goals early in the creation of Fourth Capital was to be a bank that remains relevant through changing times,” said Brian Heinrichs, CEO and president. “Pratt has been on the frontlines of innovation in the banking industry for many years. His knowledge, experience, and expertise in this arena makes him the perfect fit to be Fourth Capital’s first CIO.”
Lewis comes with over two decades of banking experience and a career that has focused his growing expertise during that time on tech. He comes to Fourth Capital from having operated as the director of IT strategic projects for Pinnacle Financial Partners. Prior to his six-year stint at PFP, he spent five years as executive vice president of operations for CapitalMark Bank & Trust where he was also head of the technology group. From 2002 to 2011, Lewis similarly held the same role he now takes when he was Guaranty Bank & Trust Co. — vice president and chief innovation officer.
Heinrichs has said in the past that Fourth Capital aims to merge big bank tech with local bank service. The innovation side of its business, therefore, is a key concentration for its business model.
Lewis earned his bachelor’s in religion at Sewanee: The University of the South, and he subsequently received his MBA from Millsaps College.
Fourth Capital is a locally owned, privately held, full-service community bank built to serve Music City since 2004. The bank is headquartered at 10 Lea Avenue in the historic Rolling Mill Hill’s Peabody Plaza. Other branches are positioned at 4007 Hillsboro Pike in Nashville and at 9000 Carothers Parkway in Franklin.
Fourth Capital has another branch in the works for Williamson County, soon to open at 302 Public Square in Franklin’s Historic Downtown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.