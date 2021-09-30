Community Health Systems is opening a 60-bed hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The $118 million hospital will be named Lutheran Downtown Hospitals and is slated to open to patients on Nov. 13 — ahead of its early 2022 schedule.
The facility will replace a separate downtown Fort Wayne hospital run by Franklin-based CHS, St. Joseph Hospital. The facilities will operate concurrently until the older facility is razed to make way for parking, according to local news station WANE.
“I am pleased that Lutheran Downtown Hospital will be completed months ahead of schedule,” Twilla Lee, CEO of Lutheran Downtown Hospital told WANE. “Our community is going to benefit from a hospital that is designed with the total patient experience in mind. We are thankful to the many individuals who contributed to this undertaking.”
Commented