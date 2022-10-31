Franklin-based Landmark Recovery will see a $7.5 million expansion to their Cool Springs headquarters which is expected to create 1,300 new jobs.
The announcement was made on Monday in a Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development news release.
According to that news release, Landmark Recovery relocated their headquarters from Arizona to Franklin last year, and this new expansion aims to "better serve the growing number of treatment facilities the company owns and operates across the U.S.," including one of the company's newly-opened treatment centers in Knoxville.
"The framework for business expansion and support laid by Governor Lee's administration was the catalyst in Landmark Recovery's decision to relocate from Arizona to Tennessee and to expand our headquarters in Franklin," Landmark Recovery Chief Growth Officer Josh Hatch said in the news release.
"The culture of collaboration Commissioner McWhorter and his team of esteemed professionals from TNECD and those from TVA and Williamson County are world-class. The welcome Landmark Recovery has received over the past year has been transformative to our business model, and we are deeply appreciative of all the public and private partnerships who work diligently to make Tennessee a magnet for business and innovation."
Landmark Recovery was founded in 2016 and provides individualized treatment for patients dealing with substance abuse in Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Nevada, Ohio, and Oklahoma, alongside their sister company, Praxis.
“Supporting the businesses that call Tennessee home is a crucial part of our role at TNECD, and we are proud to partner with Landmark as this company expands its headquarters operations in Franklin," TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said. "Today’s announcement is a major win for our state, and we appreciate Williamson Inc. and TVA for their efforts in bringing this expansion to fruition.”
The state reports that since 2018, TNECD has supported more than 20 economic development projects in Williamson County, resulting in approximately 2,900 job commitments and $193 million in capital investment.
