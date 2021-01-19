National Seating & Mobility, a Franklin-based company that is North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, is broadening its reach in Indiana with the acquisition of Scooters N More in Valparaiso.
According to a press release from the company, the acquisition positions NSM to expand the provision of holistic mobility solutions throughout Northern Indiana and the Chicago metropolitan area.
“Our growing footprint supports our commitment to deliver 360-complete mobility solutions to more individuals who need them,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “We look forward to expanding the availability of innovative products, breakthrough technologies and best-in-class services supporting independence throughout Northern Indiana.”
Scooters N More, founded in 1998 by John Frantom, has been a leading provider of mobility and accessibility services in Indiana. As an approved mobility vendor with several VA facilities, the company has a proven track record of supporting the mobility needs of area veterans.
This acquisition also creates another opportunity to further enhance the NSM and The Home Depot independent living program as it continues to expand across the nation. Announced last fall, the release says the exclusive partnership offers solutions to support The Home Depot customers looking to create a safer home environment.
