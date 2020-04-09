Franklin-based outpatient physical therapy provider Results Physiotherapy has laid off 51 employees.
The layoffs are described as permanent in a document filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The employees were not represented by a collective bargaining agreement, the document notes.
Results Physiotherapy last September got a new CEO in Michael Martin, an alum of Bellwether Behavioral Health and Raintree Oncology, among other ventures. (Read here.) Owned by Chicago-based investment firm Sterling Partners, the company is located at 800 Crescent Center Drive in Cool Springs and runs more than 150 clinics in nine states. It treats 100,000 patients annually.
Famous Dave’s lays off 98 workers
Franklin-based hospitality company Famous Five Dining Inc. has laid off 98 workers at its Famous Dave’s restaurants in Hermitage, Smyrna and Knoxville.
The layoffs are described as temporary in a document filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The employees were not represented by a collective bargaining agreement, the document notes.
At one time, Cool Springs also was home to a Famous Dave’s. Famous Five Dining is headquartered at 227 Polk Place Drive.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.