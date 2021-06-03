Storage Systems Unlimited has achieved certification as a woman-owned business by the Women’s Business Enterprise Council, according a press release from the Franklin-based company.
WBENC is the largest certifier of women-owned businesses in the U.S. and a leading advocate for women business owners. Storage Systems’ certification validates the company is at least 51 percent owned, controlled and operated and managed by a woman. WBENC’s certification is recognized by more than 1,000 corporations.
“We are proud to receive this designation,” Storage Systems CEO Karen Kreager said. “There are many companies that have diversity buying programs and having the WBENC stamp of approval will open up new doors for our business.”
Kreager and her husband, Bill, founded Storage Systems in 1997. He serves as the company’s chief revenue officer. Storage Systems partners with major manufacturing companies to sell its products primarily to health care facilities. The company has sales agreements with major group purchasing organizations, including HealthTrust Purchasing Group, Intalere, Magnet and CHAMPS, giving Storage Systems access to thousands of hospitals, surgery centers, pharmacies, long-term care facilities and more across the country.
These agreements allow the company to provide not only products, but planning and design, installation and project management to customers all over the United States. Storage Systems is actively involved in Middle Tennessee, supporting numerous organizations such as A Vintage Affair, Downtown Franklin Rotary and CityCurrent.
