A Charlotte-based holding company has acquired locally based travel media venture Lonely Planet for an undisclosed amount.
Red Ventures was founded 20 years and has since grown to house more than 3,500 people and dozens of brands in numerous areas, with travel being one of its six focus groups — whose websites draw more than 500 million unique web visitors monthly. Known for its travel guidebooks, Lonely Planet was founded nearly 50 years ago and now reaches 186 million people annually. The company employs about 50 people in Middle Tennessee and had been owned by NC2 Media, which is owned by Franklin-based billionaire Brad Kelley, since 2013.
"While the travel industry is experiencing an unprecedented downturn, we believe it will come back stronger than ever, and no brand represents the magic of the modern explorer better than Lonely Planet," said Ric Elias, Red Ventures’ co-founder and CEO. "Lonely Planet positions us to revolutionize the consumer journey for travelers, helping more people discover and decide where they'll go, how they'll get there, and what to do when they arrive."
Red Ventures executives said last week they will invest in Lonely Planet’s digital offering and connect it with its other travel media holdings, The Points Guy. Lonely Planet will keep its headquarters at The Factory in Franklin — the company also has offices in New York and Oakland as well as England, Australia and India — and continue to publish its guidebooks.
Lonely Planet CEO Luis Cabrera, who joined the company nearly two years ago, is not moving to Red Ventures and will stay with NC2 Media, which also runs the OutWildTV platform. Hallie Cornetta, executive vice president of people operations at Red Ventures, said the company is retaining other Lonely Planet leaders and could hire more people locally as it pushes forward with its plans.
“It’s too soon to say how and where we’ll add jobs and expand teams,” Cornetta told the Post via email. “Red Ventures is committed to growing the brand significantly, including the possibility of bringing additional jobs to Franklin in the future.”
The Lonely Planet deal is the second notable deal in recent months for Red Ventures: The company’s leaders in October paid $500 million to take over tech consumer technology and entertainment specialists CNET Media from ViacomCBS.
This story first ran in our partner publication the Nashville Post.
