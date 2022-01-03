Credex Corporation — a company with offices in Franklin and West Palm Beach, Florida — has appointed Robin McVey as its new CEO and added him as a member of its board of directors. The appointment follows the resignation of former CEO and CFO Lawrence Taube, according to a release.
The company touts itself as a cannabis-related investment firm, raising funds to own, acquire and manage cannabis-related real estate properties.
“I am honored to take on the role of CEO and look forward to working with the board and management team to evolve our mission to make a meaningful impact on the CBD industry,” McVey said.
Prior to joining Credex, McVey served as chief operating officer and later president of Franklin-based timeshare cancellation firm Wesley Financial Group for nearly five years and before that was a general manager for alarm company ADT.
Although no longer CEO, Taube will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors and will be interim CFO until Credex hires a new one.
In addition to the hiring of McVey, Credex appointed two board members: Mark Nichols, CEO of Air Trust HVAC, and Todd Nichols, who is currently retired but previously held roles at Wesley Financial Group and Wyndham Destinations.
Earlier this year, Credex was acquired by a Colorado-based cannabis industry holding company.
