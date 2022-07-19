Franklin-based IT consulting and staffing firm Provisions Group has acquired Insight Powered, a Nashville firm specializing in Salesforce implementation and support.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed in a release. Insight Powered will operate as a standalone division of Provisions Group.
According to the release, Provisions Group CEO Mark Freeman and Insight Powered founder Chris Camp have been “friends and business acquaintances for years.”
Provisions Group was founded in 2003 and has about 200 employees around the country. Insight Powered was founded in 2018.
“Joining forces with Provisions Group will continue to strengthen and expand the combined companies’ consulting services in North America as we scale to support the Salesforce ecosystem,” Camp said.
