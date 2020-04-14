Cool Springs-based health technology consulting firm Cumberland has sold its life sciences division to a Philadelphia company that now is home to more than 350 employees.
Terms of the acquisition by IntegriChain aren’t being disclosed. The deal encompasses Cumberland teams that manage pharmaceutical companies’ IT systems focused on contracts and pricing as well as business processes and analytics services. The unit is one of three under the Cumberland umbrella — the others are focused on providers and insurers — and comprised 140 of the company’s roughly 470 employees.
“Our two organizations have collectively supported 71 percent of pharma launches in the last two years, including 35 first launches,” said Jeff Lee, former managing partner of the life sciences group and now IntegriChain’s senior vice president of account management and sales. “Our combined managed services team delivers the most scalable delivery platform in the industry, one that already supports more than 150 larger manufacturers, including many of the top 20.”
IntegriChain Co-Founder and CEO Kevin Leininger, whose team has been backed by private equity firm Accel-KKR since 2016, lauded the deal for its bringing together of the various parts of drug commercialization and market access. The combined organization works with more than 220 life sciences manufacturers and houses 120 people dedicated to contract operations and finance and another 80 advisory and systems integration consultants.
Sixteen-year-old Cumberland rang up $110 million in revenue in 2018. In addition to its Franklin home office, the company also runs a managed services site in Wisconsin.
