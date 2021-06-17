Managed care insurer and cost containment company Prime Health Services has acquired a Montana-based provider network.
The Franklin-based company says they have closed a deal to buy InterWest Health, strengthening its PPO network by 25,000 clinicians in Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington and Wyoming.
Prime Health’s network now spans across 49 states, excluding Hawaii. The company offers cost containment and management services for workers compensation, group health, Medicare Advantage, auto casualties and corrections.
InterWest will continue operating as a separate organization under the Prime Health brand, according to a press release, and executive director Wendy Koster will retain her role and report to vice president of strategic alliances Dorrence Stovall.
“Expanding client access to providers in Montana, Idaho, North Dakota, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming aligns with our vision of expanding health care and cost containment options for employees, members, and employers in that region,” Brian Sharp, President and CEO of Prime Health Services, said in the release. “We will continue to support TPAs and self-insured employers in InterWest Health’s book of business and look forward to expanding that list.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.