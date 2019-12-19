Luxenhaus Day Spa celebrated a grand reopening at its location on Meridian Boulevard in Franklin, and has introduced an extensive line of luxury spa treatments from their award-winning team of specialists.
Now independently owned and operated, Luxenhaus continues to offer services at its longtime location at 1175 Meridian Blvd., Suite 100, and customers will recognize familiar faces. Staff as well as ownership and management remain unchanged. The phone number (615-764-0004) remains unchanged as well.
Luxenhaus will continue to honor gift cards and series purchased at the Cool Springs and Warehouse Row locations. Customers will simply need to call or come to the spa and exchange them for an updated Luxenhaus gift card. Series package holders can schedule an appointment online, in-person or by phone.
"We invite the community to visit us this holiday season, whether they are seeking self-care during this hectic time or if they are shopping for gift cards for the ultimate pampering experience,” local spa industry veteran and owner Calina Burns said. “The moment guests walk into our spa, our goal is to transform their day from the stressful and mundane to the peaceful and luxurious by providing the best care using only top-of-the-line ingredients.
“Luxenhaus will continue to build on our longstanding reputation of providing premiere spa services with a personalized touch to Williamson County residents and beyond. I look forward to building relationships with new clients as well as welcoming our longtime customers.”
Burns was inspired by her European heritage when envisioning the new name for her spa. The Luxenhaus name pays homage to two sides of Burns’ European ancestry.
“I was born in Germany and haus is German for house,” Burns said. “My ancestry also goes back to the Basque area of Western Europe, which includes parts of Spain and France. The literal translation for luxen, which comes from this region, is ‘in luxury.’
“I researched the term and was delighted to discover it comes from this part of my ancestry and I was even more intrigued. I knew I had found the name of the spa.”
The Europeans and Germans, in particular, have always been on the cutting edge of spa services. Luxenhaus offers a full line of luxury spa treatments, ranging from Day Package Retreats and Body and Mindfulness Treatments to an extensive menu of therapeutic massage and skin care packages.
Day Package Retreats
The cornerstone of Day Package Retreat offerings is the Luxenhaus Ultimate Retreat which begins with a tandem massage and includes the Luxenhaus Signature Facial as well as manicure and pedicure. Additional Day Package Retreats include the Couples Retreat, perfect for Valentine’s Day, a Dexotifying Holistic Retreat ideal for detoxing after the holidays and the Mom-to-Be Serenity Experience. Each retreat experience is specifically designed to leave guests feeling pampered and relaxed in the signature Luxenhaus style.
Massage Services
The expansive massage services include The Luxenhaus Tandem Massage, Deep Tissue, Lava Stone, classic Swedish massage and the ancient Asian technique of Reflexology. Additional enhancements, ranging from aromatherapy to therapeutic stones, are available.
Skin Care
Luxenhaus also offers the latest in skin care treatments and waxing services, from the Luxenhaus Hydrafacial, which features the ultimate in resurfacing and fusion technology integrated with cutting-edge Hydrafacial product ingredients, to a Classic European Facial.
