The Franklin Fire Department is currently accepting applications for certified firefighters, with annual salaries ranging from $45,272 to $51,772.
According to an FFD news release, applicants must be at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, a valid driver’s license and the following additional requirements:
Tennessee Commission on Firefighting, IFSAC or ProBoard Firefighter I and Firefighter II Certification
Minimum 320-hour basic firefighter training academy, verified by FFD Training Division Staff
Current EMT, AEMT, or Paramedic license in the State of Tennessee or current EMT, AEMT, or Paramedic license in another state AND must meet the reciprocity requirements for the State of Tennessee.
Applications are due Aug. 23, and qualified applicants will be invited to take a written test, and a pass/fail Physical Ability Test.
The certified firefighter annual salary is $45,272 while the certified firefighter-paramedic annual salary is $51,772.
