The Franklin health care company i2i Population Health has hired Bill Keyes to be its Chief Growth Officer.
The company aggregates data for health care providers and insurance companies so they can make better decisions about care.
“Bill Keyes brings laser focus to sales operations, processes, and people development,” i2i CEO Justin Neece said, according to a press release. “His deep healthcare technology experience and demonstrated successes will create a major win for our clients, partners, and potential new market acquisitions. We are excited to welcome Bill to the i2i Family."
Previously, Keyes was the senior vice president of sales and marketing for the Wisconsin health care company Connecture, a company that helps patients find and buy Medicare plans.
Before that, he held leadership positions at Allscripts and CoCentrix, as well as other companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.