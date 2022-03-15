Clover Health, a Franklin-based technology company working on health access for seniors, has appointed Joseph Martin as general counsel.
He will report to company CEO Vivek Garipalli.
Martin was previously general counsel for Steel Partners Holdings and he has held compliance and legal roles at Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Georgia-Pacific and multiple law firms. He attended Harvard Law School.
“Joseph’s extensive public company experience across multiple industries, working as a world-class general counsel and leading teams at distinguished law firms, will benefit Clover as we continue to scale and expand into new areas and advance toward our mission to improve every life,” Garipalli said in a release.
Earlier this month, Clover announced the appointment of Conrad Wai as chief technology officer. In 2021, the company added chief growth and strategy executives as it sought to expand to more than 100 counties.
Clover shares were trading at $2.83 Tuesday afternoon, up more than 6 percent on the day. That’s down significantly from last summer, when the company’s shares rode a meme stock wave to giant gains.
