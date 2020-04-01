Franklin-based Chartwell Hospitality, a hotel development and management company involved with Midtown’s Broadwest project, has laid off 830 employees.
The figure, to date, represents one of the largest related to Nashville-area companies laying off workers due to the spread of COVID-19. According to a document filed with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, the layoff impacted workers in Davidson, Sevier and Williamson counties. The employees were not represented by a collective bargaining agreement, the document notes.
Company officials could not be reached for comment regarding how many employees remain involved in operations within Tennessee. The document filed with the state notes the layoff is temporary.
According to its website, Chartwell manages hotels in multiple large cities. In addition to Nashville — where it is focused on a future Conrad hotel by Hilton on the under-construction Broadwest site pictured above — these include Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, New York, Raleigh and San Antonio, among others.
Founded in 2003, Chartwell also franchises with hospitality companies to manage facilities. The two main brands, according to the company website, are Hilton and Marriott.
The company portfolio consists of 37 hotels with six currently in development and an asset value of about $1.2 billion. Rob Schaedle serves as Chartwell president and managing partner.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
