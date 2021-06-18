Williamson Inc.’s Young Professionals committee deployed its “On Location” summer event series to the new Franklin Innovation Center in advance of the space’s formal chamber induction.
Thursday morning, June 18, 2021 saw the group tour the LeHew Mansion, site of the Innovation Center, which is a joint venture between Williamson Inc. and The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. Attendees also traveled Visit Franklin’s new Craft Coffee Trail on which they stopped to socialize over coffee at Frothy Monkey.
The LeHew Mansion sits on the Franklin Grove Estate & Gardens campus and began leasing short-term office space in May. Formerly named the Haynes-Berry House, the historic 1889 property boasts of 4,100 square feet was renovated and repurposed by the Heritage Foundation to accommodate up to six startups at a time with all spaces available for one-year leases that are renewable for as much as two additional years.
“Young Professionals On Location” is a series of County Chamber events for professionals 40 and under to network and be acclimated to various opportunities around Williamson County — each event structured as an exclusive tour of a new or significant business location before its opening or ribbon cutting or during its operation. These free events constitute one of the chamber's membership benefits, but non-member guests are welcome to register for each individual event and join.
Relatedly, the Williamson Chamber Foundation is also drum rolling its Leadership YP program, which will begin receiving applications in October for its Class of 2022. Leadership YP is a six-month program that spans from January to June for $600 tuition with the promise of greater networking depth in the county. Events are similar but targeting different types of businesses, as evinced by the group’s Transportation Day event in February 2020 when enrollees toured Southwest Airlines at Nashville International Airport.
The next Young Professionals event scheduled for July 15, 2021 will tour Carbon Culture for Strength & Sips from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature alcoholic beverages, a free fitness class and a chance to network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.