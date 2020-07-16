Executives of Franklin-based insurance marketing firm Franklin Madison have hired Jedd Taylor to serve as senior director of digital strategy.
Taylor will oversee digital technology and marketing expansion initiative, as well as new market and data solutions.
Taylor comes to the company with more than 20 years of digital marketing and strategy experience and had held a similar role at U.S. Bank. Before that, he spent more than 12 years at Wells Fargo, where he rose to vice president of innovation for the bank’s auto lending group and VP of digital sales and service for the bank’s insurance business.
“I’m excited to have Jedd join our team,” Andrea Heger, Franklin Madison senior VP of business development and client services, said in a release. “This is a key investment in our company and our clients’ futures, and his depth and breadth of experience will bring innovative ideas as we continue to grow Franklin Madison.”
Franklin Madison employs about 200 people.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
