Franklin-based Innovative Renal Care has acquired three dialysis centers in San Antonio.
Terms of the agreement to purchase the assets of Kidney Treatment Center of San Antonio were not released. KTC provides comprehensive services to patients with end-stage renal disease, including dialysis, hemodialysis, nutritional support and social services support. Under the IRC network, the clinics will implement home therapy programs for medically appropriate patients, according to a press release.
Bruce Brockway, owner of KTC, will serve as medical director for the Northwest San Antonio location.
The parent company of IRC, Nautic Partners, also recently bought and merged its dialysis venture with American Renal Associates Holdings, a 249-location network of physician partnerships. IRC now operates as a branch of that network, expanding into fast-growing regions of the U.S.
“We are honored to acquire the KTC dialysis centers and to build on their long legacy of excellent patient care so that we further strengthen the centers’ delivery capabilities to serve even more patients,” ARA CEO Nick Mendez said. “It’s a privilege to work with an individual like Dr. Brockway, who has spent his career dedicated to serving patients and providing the best care possible. KTC shares our philosophy of patient-centered care, and we’re looking forward to doing great work together.”
