The Franklin-based renewable energy company Enexor has released a small power plant that will run on plastic waste.
Earlier this month, the company rolled out a similar product that will produce electricity and heat by burning organic waste.
In a press release, the company says the new plastic-burning power plant will help solve the plastic waste problem while also generating power in impoverished communities that don’t have easy access to electricity.
“The majority of the world’s plastic pollution is located where the most disadvantaged people in the world live. These areas are also the most energy-deprived,” Enexor CEO Lee Jestings, said.
“Our … systems can be installed where they are needed the most – at the convergence of plastic waste and energy impoverished communities. No one solution is going to solve this problem overnight, but we believe the PTE-200 is another viable resource to help solve this growing problem.”
The company expects to start installing these systems in Latin America and Asia in the third quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.