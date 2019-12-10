The Harpeth Hotel, under construction along with the rest of the Harpeth Square project for a little more than two years, officially opened Tuesday at the eastern end of downtown Franklin.
Managed by Valor Hospitality Partners, the Harpeth Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton is the town’s first boutique hotel, according to a press release announcing the opening. It pairs modern-day comfort and timeless charm, offering spacious guest rooms and suites, upscale amenities, two dining venues, and thoughtful design with subtle nods to Franklin’s rich history.
The hotel is part of the project that will also include 150 high-end apartments, a 596-space parking garage, 12,000 square feet of retail space and 6,500 square feet of Class A office space.
“Guests will get a taste for both the history and present-day culture in Franklin while they experience premium amenities and a beautiful space,” said Justin Foster, the Harpeth Hotel’s general manager. “We look forward to welcoming guests and offering a new hotel experience steps away from the town we love.”
The hotel features 119 guest rooms, including a vast range of room types for the curious and experience-driven traveler. Rooms and suites include lavish bathrooms with oversized showers and tubs, in-room Keurigs, modern technology and Frette robes and slippers. Guest rooms mimic a traditional Southern home, with features such as mudroom entryways, expansive bathroom vanities, herringbone and chevron patterns and local artwork. All rooms and suites are pet-friendly and include a welcome pet amenity.
In addition to the accommodations, the Harpeth Hotel has introduced two new dining venues to Franklin’s culinary scene. Both hotel guests and locals can dine at 1799 Kitchen and Cocktails, an upscale restaurant serving Southern-influenced contemporary cuisine with a private dining room overlooking the courtyard. Completing the space is a full-service bar with a heavy focus on handpicked bourbon, rye and American whiskeys, as well as handcrafted cocktails. 1799 will also host a weekend brunch with expanded offerings and live entertainment.
For a more casual dining experience, McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions, named after a distinguished Middle Tennessee family that resided in Carnton during the Civil War, is a European-style cafe featuring meticulously roasted offerings from Franklin’s own Honest Coffee Roasters, as well as a variety of specialty breakfast and lunch items from Franklin’s local purveyors. McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions serves a handpicked selection of beer and wine, in addition to seasonal craft cocktails.
The Harpeth Hotel is considered an ideal destination for weddings, corporate events and social gatherings with more than 5,000 square feet of flexible meeting space with abundant natural light, including the Riverside Ballroom and tech-forward Maury Boardroom. The hotel also offers a courtyard with a grand staircase and picturesque fountains for wedding receptions, galas and corporate events.
The hotel is complete with a special whiskey keep that guests and locals can utilize after a day exploring the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, as well as a library with a cozy fireplace and a wide range of Franklin- and Civil War-themed books curated by Landmark Booksellers.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit The Harpeth Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton.
