Lineage Bank, Franklin-community bank with multiple branches, announced Thursday that risk management veteran Cynthia Whitfield-Story has joined its board of directors.
Veteran bankers Kevin and Richard Herrington have have been building the Lineage team since just before the start of the pandemic. The former spent almost a dozen years at Franklin Synergy Bank — serving as chief operating officer and executive vice president — and the latter previously served as CEO of both Franklin Financial Network and Civitas BankGroup.
With Richard Herrington as chairman of the board, they launched the Lineage Financial Network with an aim from the start to establish a bank in Franklin.
Since then, they established Lineage Bank last summer at 120 Fifth Ave. N., which was previously a Cornerstone Federal Credit Union branch. They were already eying multiple other banks as possible acquisitions for fast growth, such as Gallatin’s Sumner Bank & Trust and Atwood’s Citizens Bank & Trust. The latter deal panned out while the former did not.
Lineage is still building its executive leadership one position at a time, and the addition of Whitfield-Story is the latest installment of a lengthy series of hires but one that diversifies the board by adding not only a woman but also an African American.
“We are honored to have Cynthia join the Lineage Bank Board of Directors. Her insight into the Franklin Community and her business experience will be an extremely valuable asset to us here at Lineage Bank,” said President & CEO Kevin Herrington. “We set out to create the next great community bank with Lineage, and that mission starts with the outstanding members of our board. Having Cynthia join the team will certainly help us in achieving that mission.”
Whitfield-Story — current board chair-elect for YMCA-Nashville and Middle Tennessee — brings over 40 years of experience from the insurance industry, mostly with Allstate where she began as a claims representative in 1981. In two-year increments, she climbed the rungs of accounting supervisor and accounting unit manager. She then served as accounting division manager for a year before pivoting first to manage the finance division for three years and again thereafter to manage the education division for another three years.
From there, Whitfield became Allstate's eastern division manager of risk management for two years before leading risk management business center for eight years. She became the corporation’s risk management director in 2007, and two years later, she was named vice president of risk management strategy and execution.
During this time, she was transferred to Nashville to serve as the assistant vice president of the southern region. She spent over a decade in VP-level positions for Allstate — at various points managing almost $2 billion in profit and loss and 2,500 sales professionals — before leaving to launch her own company, Inspire1, LLC. Consulting Firm.
“I am thrilled to join the board here at Lineage Bank. I was instantly hooked when Kevin and Richard shared with me their vision and their commitment to serving the people of Franklin,” said Whitfield-Story. “Throughout my career, I’ve worked in several areas of the country and have held many positions with financial management and various responsibilities, and I am extremely excited for this new endeavor in the banking industry.”
In May 2021, Kevin Herrington tapped a former Franklin Synergy colleague, Carl Haynes, to serve as Lineage’s chief banking officer and executive vice president. Lineage next grabbed Chad Love for his 20 years of commercial banking experience mostly between Volunteer State Bank, U.S. Bank and Capital Bank as a senior vice president a month later.
In July 2021, Lineage named Rolando Toyos — ophthalmologist and owner of Toys Clinic — to a board seat. In the same month, the bank also added Henry Brockman, Jr., who previously partnered with Richard Herrington to launch and build Franklin Synergy Bank in a manner similar to Lineage, starting with Franklin Financial Network.
As the newest addition, Whitfield-Story is a Rutgers University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, and a master’s degree in management and leadership from Indiana Wesleyan University.
