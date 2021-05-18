Richard Herrington has turned to a former senior vice president at Franklin Synergy Bank to lead the lending and customer acquisition teams at his new venture, Lineage Bank.
Carl Haynes has been named executive vice president and chief banking officer of Lineage, which recently opened a downtown Franklin office. He had been a senior VP at FirstBank since that company bought Franklin Synergy last summer after joining Franklin Synergy from U.S. Bank in early 2015.
“We are truly excited that Carl is joining Lineage Bank as a key member of our banking team,” Kevin Herrington, Lineage’s president, said in a statement. “Carl has over 20 years of local banking experience and has built strong relationships with our community and customers.”
Lineage is doing business under the umbrella of Lineage Financial Network, which the Herringtons and their team launched in early 2020 as the holding company for community banks around the state. The company has bought Citizens Bank & Trust in Atwood (but saw a deal for Sumner Bank & Trust fall through), and Richard Herrington told the Post last month he expects to be making deals again late this year.
Haynes is a Nashville native who earned a finance degree from Belmont University. Now living in Arrington, he serves on the board of Williamson County CASA.
