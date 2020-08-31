Franklin's Logo Brands, Inc. will now produce the University of Florida's gear after entering an exclusive agreement with the University of Florida.
Logo Brands will now manufacture, produce and distribute University of Florida Gators tailgate and outdoor lifestyle products across multiple retail channels, according to a release. The agreement includes chairs, tents, tables, coolers and tote bags.
Logo Brands will make Gators tailgating products available through Walmart, Target, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Bed Bath & Beyond, Fanatics and many other major retail outlets, in addition to the Logo Brands website.
"We are thrilled to partner with this amazing school and brand," stated Maggie McHugh, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Logo Brands. "Florida has a strong and dedicated fan base and we are excited to work closely with this program to expand Florida's footprint in retail."
Logo Brands has similar agreements with universities in 17 other states: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Colorado, Connecticut (UConn), Fresno State, Georgia, Kentucky, Miami, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Washington and Wisconsin.
