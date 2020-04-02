Franklin-based OnPoint Manufacturing, an on-demand apparel manufacturing, is now making safety masks.
According to a release, while not FDA approved or N95 quality, the masks are made with an antimicrobial agent that can withstand about 100 washings and are billed as more protective than a standard cotton mask or scarf.
The company also continues to produce hospital gowns, with the capability to make caps and scrubs, too.
The release notes OnPoint is making 3,000 masks per day.
OnPoint is working with various health care systems, including several senior living centers. It also has clients whose stores remain open, such as Sprint, and who want to provide their workers with protection related to the coronavirus.
Founded by CEO J. Kirby Best, OnPoint also operates a manufacturing facility in Florence, Alabama. The business office is housed in the historic Jamison Market in Franklin.
This post originally ran in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
