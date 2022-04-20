Ultium Cells will collaborate with Boys and Girls Club of South Central Tennessee to plant 600 trees Thursday.
In honor of Earth Day on April 21, Ultium Cells LLC. will be hosting a community tree-planting event to replace the vegetation lost due to the construction project in the vicinity of their future 2.8 million-square-foot facility. The event is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the site of Ultium’s Spring Hill plant in progress: 301 Donald F. Ephlin Parkway.
Ultium is a joint venture between General Motors and South Korea-based LG Energy Solution, and its imminent facility aims to mass-produce the battery cells that GM has recently said it will depend on to progress toward its commitment to stop producing gas-fueled vehicles by 2035 led by Cadillac going fully electric by 2030. Cadillac took a critical step toward that milestone with the debut of its fully-electric Lyriq EV model in late March, which runs on GM’s Ultium battery platform.
GM and LG have invested $2.3 billion into the development of the Ultium plant in order to support the manufacture of American, electric vehicles, which Ultium also classifies as an investment in local jobs, education, community involvement, career training and infrastructure according to a release.
The plant comes at a critical juncture for the American automotive industry when the Russia-Ukraine conflict has driven gas price inflation to its highest peak since 2008 and invoked U.S. sanctions against Russia, who is one of the world’s biggest suppliers of nickel. It creates a need to produce the lithium-ion battery cells these EV models need.
Michigan Congresspeople also just petitioned the Environmental Protection Agency last week to expedite Detroit-based GM’s request for Ultium’s use of carbon nanotubes its battery cells at three future plants in a bipartisan letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan. The Spring Hill facility is one of those plants to come, the others being developed in Lansing, Mich. and Lordstown, Ohio.
The letter came just after the Biden Administration reportedly committed to using the so-called Cold War-era powers of the Defense Production Act to add EV-critical minerals — cobalt, graphite, lithium, manganese and nickel — to a list of materials covered under the 1950 Defense Production Act. The same authority enabled President Harry S. Truman to sustain steel production during the Korean War and President Donald Trump to push mask production at the onset of quarantine culture in the U.S.
