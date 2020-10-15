After being officially open for eight months and in the midst of a global pandemic, local holistic clinic The Fork Functional Medicine Clinic will hold its grand opening Friday from 4-7 p.m. at its location in Leiper’s Fork.
According to a press release, The Fork Functional Medicine Clinic was opened to help people "experience their highest and best life," offering services ranging from functional medicine to aesthetics and a small apothecary with supplements, a skin care line, custom herbals and other favorite products.
A focus on functional medicine allows the clinic owner, Chyrl Mosley, to look at the whole picture of health to determine why patients feel the way they do, and what necessary steps can be taken to create lasting change, creating an in-depth journey into health care. Mosley’s unique investigative medicine approach is rare in today's health care paradigm, according to the release.
Mosley is a board-certified and licensed family nurse practitioner who has had a passion for health and wellness for nearly 20 years and is committed to her patients and helping them achieve their highest degree of well-being.
“I have been incredibly excited about the warm and generous welcome that has been extended to me by everyone in Franklin and Leipers Fork,” Mosley said. “I feel so blessed to be able to have my business in this amazing little village.”
This grand opening celebration is in partnership with Traci Combs, a gifted local artist. The event will offer hors d’oeuvres, wine and s’mores by the fire pit. Kimberly Dahme, formerly of the rock band Boston, will also be providing music.
The event will be held outside, and masks are encouraged for all in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.