Hair loss can be devastating and stressful, it can be the first thing people see when they look at you. There are so many contributors to hair loss, including lifestyle choices, psychological stress and trauma.
Lifestyle
A healthy lifestyle has many benefits on your life and aides in reducing health conditions and diseases, whereas an unhealthy lifestyle can have a negative impact on your life and can cause many illnesses and hair loss.
One of the first lifestyle choices that may contribute to hair loss is obesity. Obesity creates a hormone imbalance in your body causing problems with the integrity of your hair eventually contributing to hair loss. Alongside obesity, another lifestyle choice that can contribute to hair loss is your diet. A lack of a balanced diet can lead to nutritional deficiencies, depriving the scalp of proper nutrients needed for hair growth.
Another lifestyle choice affecting hair loss is smoking, as it has many negative side effects on your health because it constricts blood flow. It decreases proper blood flow to many areas of the body, including hair. Hair requires blood flow to grow, and without it, hair follicles cannot supply hair with nutrients to help it grow.
Additionally, a skin condition called seborrheic dermatitis can cause hair loss. This condition affects the scalp as there is an overgrowth of yeast contributing to hair loss.
Trauma and stress
Hair loss can also be a result of traumatic events such as major surgeries (i.e bariatric), life events, body burns, thermal injuries and more. Most trauma leads to a shock within the body creating a lack of proper blood supply and nutrients to nonvital organs, leading to eventual hair loss. Telogen effluvium is the most common form of hair loss due to trauma. Although it is temporary, it can become permanent depending on the severity.
Psychological stress is another catalyst for hair loss. There are many factors that contribute to stress including loss of a family member, loss of a job, stress of a new job, and so much more. Three types of hair loss conditions can be associated with high stress levels.
- The first telogen effluvium, which results in large amounts of hair loss due to significant stress, trauma, or shock. This is caused by a large number of hair follicles entering into a resting phase. After a few months of continued stress, affected hairs might fall out suddenly, but this condition is often temporary.
- The second condition is trichotillomania, which causes individuals an irresistible urge to pull out hair from your scalp, eyebrows or other areas of your body. This is used as a way of dealing with negative or uncomfortable feelings, such as stress or tension.
- Alopecia areata is a third condition where stress and autoimmune disorders can attack the hair follicles, causing hair loss for those with this condition.
Stress and hair loss don't have to be permanent. If you make healthy lifestyle choices and get your stress under control, your hair may grow back, and HPIHair Partners wants to help you through that process. In case you have found yourself frustrated, confused or hopeless throughout the process of hair loss, the team at HPIHair Partners wants to help guide you through your options and possible regrowth and restoration. Men, women and children who experience mild to aggressive hair loss due to lifestyle choices, stress or trauma can find customized guidance based on individual needs at HPIHair Partners.
ABOUT HPIHAIR PARTNERS
HPIHair Partners is a premier hair restoration and replacement center that provides the most progressive solutions for thinning and hair loss. The company was founded in 2013 by Kimberly Vaughn and has since become the Southeast’s most renowned resource for hair loss treatment with two locations in Tennessee. Located in Nashville at 4355 Harding Pike and Franklin at 1909 Mallory Lane, HPI’s professionally trained team of Trichologists are committed to developing a customized treatment plan for each specific hair loss situation. For more information, visit www.hpihairpartners.com or call 615.662.8722.
This story is sponsored by HPIHair Partners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.