A seasoned veteran in the culinary industry has been hired as executive chef at the Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin, according to a press release sent Tuesday.
Devin Walline, who brings over a decade of experience in the food and beverage industry to the Harpeth, will lead the property’s dining concepts and culinary team.
In this role, Walline will spearhead all culinary operations at the 119-room property, overseeing 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails and McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions, as well as the boutique luxury hotel’s catering program.
“Chef Walline is very passionate and has a good sense of how he wants to shape the culinary program at the Harpeth,” said Justin Foster, general manager of The Harpeth, a part of the Curio Collection by Hilton. “He has a strong and creative approach, and I am confident he is going to help take us to the next level.”
Under Walline’s direction, the Harpeth’s signature restaurant, 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails, will feature a heavy focus on seasonal dishes infused with a Southern influence, as well as sustainable ingredients sourced from local farmers.
Meanwhile, McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions offers a casual concept and menu, serving café and brunch cuisine all day, including fresh pastries, a variety of grab-and-go options and a beverage program with handcrafted cocktails, wines and local beers.
“Both concepts pay patronage to the Southern heritage of Franklin with classic regional ingredients and flavors purposefully paired to deliver a memorable dining experience,” Walline said. “My food is simple and ingredient-driven, designed so guests can indulge in vibrant flavors that tell a delicious story.”
Most recently, Walline served as executive sous chef at QED Hospitality, where he oversaw creative menu development, as well as all kitchen staff, helping drive over $14 million in total sales. Prior to his time with QED Hospitality, Walline served as executive chef and general manager at popular Nashville eatery Edgehill Café.
The appointment of Walline comes on the heels of the reopening of both 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails and McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions. The Harpeth’s culinary venues are currently following recommended operating and cleaning policies, including but not limited to:
- Daily temperature checks for all team members.
- Required use of PPE among team members.
- Disinfection and sanitization of all tables, chairs, and place settings, as well as service supplies and equipment, with virus-grade solution.
- Guest sanitization stations provided upon arrival and departure of the restaurant.
- No open containers or stations.
- Single-use menus.
- Minimized table settings with rolled protected silverware.
- Enhanced food safety measures.
- Contactless in-room dining service.
The hotel will also be implementing Hilton’s CleanStay program, a cleaning process and partnership with Lysol. To learn more about the new program, visit Hilton.
The Harpeth Hotel is located at 130 Second Ave. N. in downtown Franklin.
1799 Kitchen & Cocktails is currently operating from 5–9 p.m. for dinner service, while McGavock’s is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a daily happy hour from 4-7 p.m.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit The Harpeth Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton.
