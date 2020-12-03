The Middle Tennessee ice cream shop Hattie Jane’s Creamery is planning to open a location in Franklin in the spring of 2021.
The ice cream shop will be located in the Camden Commons shopping center at the intersection of Franklin Road and Moores Lane.
Hattie Jane’s Creamery already has locations in Columbia and Murfreesboro, but this will be the first location in Williamson County. The brand is part of the A. Marshall Hospitality Group, which includes Puckett’s, Scouts Pub and Deacon’s New South.
The ice cream brand was create by Claire Crowell, who serves as COO of the A. Marshall Group and CEO of the Hattie Jane’s Creamery brand. The shop has creative ice creams that rotate seasonally, plus a handful of stable flavors.
In addition to the Franklin location, Hattie Jane’s will also be opening a location in downtown Nashville early next year.
The company expects that doubling its physical footprint will increase sales. To accommodate the higher sales Hattie Jane’s will be partnering with Groves Family Dairy in Orlinda, Tenn. to scale up the production of its ice cream base. The company previously made the ice cream base in house.
Ahead of opening its Franklin location, Hattie Jane’s is selling take-home pints at Herban Market, which is next to the future ice cream shop.
