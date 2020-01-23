Franklin-based investment management firm HawsGoodwin Wealth has named Caroline Galbraith a partner.
Galbraith, who began her tenure at HawsGoodwin in early 2015, joins firm founders Art Haws and Cam Goodwin as an owner of the 12-year-old firm. Before coming aboard, she was an assistant vice president and advisor at SunTrust Investment Services for about eight years and, prior to that, spent about three years at Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management.
“Caroline is an integral part of the firm and has played a major role in our continued growth,” Haws said in a statement. “We are excited to have her as a partner and know our clients and staff will benefit from her insight and leadership for many years to come.”
Galbraith is a University of Memphis graduate who earned a certificate in financial planning from Belmont University’s Scarlett Leadership Institute and is now enrolled in Yale School of Management’s Certified Private Wealth Advisor certification program. She is co-chair of the Nashville chapter of Women in Pension, a past board member for FemCity Nashville and a supporter and volunteer for Dress for Success.
HawsGoodwin, which is based in Cool Springs’ Meridian development, manages about $400 million for individual and pension and profit-sharing plans clients.
This story first appeared in our partner publication the Nashville Post.
