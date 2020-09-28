Optum, a Franklin-based health services company and part of UnitedHealth Group, will host a virtual job fair Tuesday to fill customer service representative positions to support its HouseCalls business.
According to a press release sent by the company, the new positions will support the needs of a growing member and client base, enabling Optum to continue delivering excellent health care experiences to the people it serves.
The virtual job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Candidates are encouraged to register online to learn more about the openings before the job fair.
The positions will be based at the Optum office located in Franklin.
HouseCalls is a program that offers people a yearly wellness visit with a licensed clinician from the comfort of home.
The clinician helps coordinate care with the individuals’ primary care provider or specialists, conducts health screenings and provides education on the management of chronic conditions. Optum expects to complete nearly 1.7 million HouseCalls for its members in 2020.
