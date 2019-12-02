The Franklin-based health care technology company emids has hired an industry veteran to lead the company’s growth initiatives.
Balajee Sethuraman will be the new chief strategy and growth officer for emids.
The company provides tech expertise and consulting services for health care providers and health insurance companies. It aims to accelerate the adoption of digital technologies in the health care industry.
“Balajee’s history of success growing organizations and his alignment with our key investment areas made him the ideal addition to our leadership team. He is joining at an exciting time in our company, as we have tall aspirations and a bold vision for the next phase of emids’ growth,” emids CEO Saurabh Sinha said in a press release.
Before joining emids, Sethuraman was the head of platform and technology for HM Health Solutions, a company that offers business consulting for health insurance companies. He also spent two decades working at Cognizant where he helped build the company’s health care business.
