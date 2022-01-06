Health Connect America has acquired a trio of peers, a move that will allow the Franklin-based behavioral health services company to serve more than 18,000 children and their families in seven states.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in a release.
HCA purchased Family and Children First, Pinnacle Family Services Holdings and Healing Educational Alternatives for Deserving Students. The consolidated operations now mean HCA offers a presence, in addition to Tennessee, in Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Florida, Mississippi and Alabama. The company said in the release its aggregate revenues are in excess of $100 million.
Based in Dalton, Georgia, Family and Children First provides mental health therapy, family preservation/reunification services and substance-use disorder treatment. Pinnacle Family Services, headquartered in Raleigh, offers therapeutic foster care and home-based periodic behavioral health services to youths. HEADS is based in Plant City, Florida, and provides trauma treatment to children and families.
"We are pleased to add Georgia HOPE, Pinnacle and HEADS, each of which reinforces our mission-driven culture, while also expanding our existing services into new states," Kristi Shain, Health Connect America president and CEO, said in the release. "We look forward to working closely with the teams of each of these organizations to share best practices and innovation in the behavioral health market."
Palladium Equity Partners is the HCA parent company, having acquired it in August 2021. Based in New York and founded in 1997, Palladium bills itself as the oldest minority-owned private equity buyout firm in the behavioral health services industry with more than $3 billion of assets under management.
"Our partnership with Kristi and these three acquisitions continues Palladium's decades-long commitment to investing in health care businesses, especially those serving our nation's most vulnerable communities," Adam Shebitz, a Palladium partner, said in the release.
