A historic house in downtown Franklin connected to Minnie Pearl is now selling for $2.75 million.
The home originally belonged the country-comedy icon’s grandparents and is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the national real estate market’s Multiple Listing Service. The latter listing comes from SilverPointe Properties. Colloquially known as Oaklawn, its 1800s English Baroque-revival architecture matches much of its interior features, which remain original.
William and Ophelia House — grandparents of Sarah Colley Cannon, best known by her stage name of Minnie Pearl — owned the home when the legend-to-be was born. They built it as a new construction in 1873. Pearl went on to reign as the queen of country comedy with 50 years of performance at the Grand Ole Opry.
Oaklawn consists of 5,937 square feet on an expansive 1.16-acre lot, and it hosts four sizable bedrooms, including a ground-floor master suite, with 4.5 baths. It still has its six original, working fireplaces and wraparound porch.
The home is only listed on the National Register of Historic Places indirectly due to its location in Hincheyville, an entire neighborhood officially designated as a historic district covering Fair and West Main Streets as well as Sixth, Seventh, Eighth, Ninth and Tenth Streets. It is the city’s first subdivision. The historic district consists of 92 buildings west of the Franklin Historic District and contains four blocks of the town core, including the original town plat of Franklin.
Commented