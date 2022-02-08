Insight Counseling Centers (Insight) hired Monét C. Shell as its new Director of Clinical Services.
Monét is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) and a graduate of Lipscomb University, where she earned a Master's of Marriage and Family Therapy.
Her relationship with Insight Counseling Centers began with a Master’s-level clinical internship and continued with a contract therapist position after earning her degree. Monét joins Executive Director, Pam Brown, and Director of Spiritually-Integrated Psychotherapy Training, Carol Smith, on Insight’s Executive Leadership Team.
“Insight has blessed me on my journey to becoming the therapist I am today," Shell said in the release. "This agency has poured so much into me, and now I’m able to give back by serving as its Director of Clinical Services. I am excited to explore all the ways I can help sustain Insight's legacy of community with therapists and clients."
“Monét has been a trusted colleague since she interned with Insight," Brown shared about Shell. "It is exciting to see her enter this next phase in her career. Monét brings wonderful qualities to her new role including clinical and administrative excellence."
Insight Counseling Centers has served Middle Tennessee since 1985. The organization offers therapy for individuals, couples, and families in eight offices across Middle Tennessee and throughout the state of Tennessee via telehealth. Services are offered on an income-based fee scale; the agency accepts some insurance plans.
Insight says its mission is to restore lives to wholeness – mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.