An investor is challenging the proposed acquisition by FB Financial of fellow local bank holdings Franklin Financial Network, saying its directors haven’t been forthright about the assumptions underlying the deal that will create a $10 billion regional power.
In his complaint in Chancery Court, Jeff Tomasulo also alleges that the JPMorgan investment bankers who worked the deal for FB Financial, the parent of FirstBank, were conflicted because of their past work with the company and their incentives to have a deal happen. Tomasulo, a Connecticut-based investment advisor, accuses the FB board members of breaching their fiduciary duties by structuring the proposed Franklin Financial deal to benefit themselves — in the form of growing the company so they can collect larger fees — at the expense of other FB shareholders.
To that end, Tomasulo’s attorneys write in their suit, the company’s disclosures of the calculations that went into valuing Franklin Financial at about $600 million in late January — that number has since dropped considerably because of the large equity component of the deal — are inadequate. Specifically, he calls out JPMorgan’s use of analysts’ consensus estimates for growth forecasts rather than internal models and says the Wall Street giant’s bankers were swayed by their $4 million fee and the incentive to take home another $1 million when the transaction is completed, which is expected in the third quarter.
“FirstBank does not comment on pending litigation,” said Jeanie Rittenberry, FirstBank’s director of marketing and communications. “Right now, we are totally focused on taking care of our customers to keep them safe and meet their many needs during these challenging times.”
Merger-related lawsuits along the line of Tomasulo’s are not unusual. Tomasulo himself last year put a bow on a substantively similar case challenging CenturyLink’s acquisition of Level 3 Communications. He challenged that acquisition, which was announced in late 2016, on similar disclosure grounds in January 2017 and agreed to the rough terms of a settlement a month later.
Tomasulo is asking for compensatory damages, fees and an injunction on the acquisition until the FB board publicizes more information about the deal’s structure.
Shares of FB (Ticker: FBK) were down more than 8 percent to $21 Monday. So far this year, they have lost almost half their value.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
